Kazakhstan, U.S. DFC intend to boost partnership in mining sector

The meeting discussions with the leadership of the distinguished international financial institution centered on prospects for expanding investment cooperation and implementing joint projects.

The President noted that the corporation is an important partner for Kazakhstan in promoting sustainable development and expressed readiness to deepen interaction across various sectors of the economy.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Ben Black emphasized that President Donald Trump and his administration prioritize the strengthening of close and mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.

In this context, he specifically highlighted the prospects for implementing joint projects in the mining industry, as well as in the transport and transit infrastructure, underlining their strategic significance for the expansion of regional and interregional trade.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit.