“I just messaged him on Instagram”: Designer Saken Zhaksybayev on Mikhail Shaidorov’s costumes and Olympic gold

You started working with Mikhail Shaidorov before the Olympics. How did your collaboration begin?

It was July last year. I was scrolling through Instagram feed and saw a video of his performance in China. I really liked both the skating and the overall look, and I thought I could do something special for Mikhail. I DMed him on Instagram, introduced myself, and suggested gifting him one costume simply as a sign of respect for his talent. I wrote that I would be in Kazakhstan in August and suggested meeting.

How did he respond?

He replied almost immediately. He said he follows my work and would be happy to discuss a possible collaboration. We met in August, and Mikhail suggested trying to create a costume for the Denis Ten Memorial tournament in Almaty. That is how our first joint costume came to be.

Photo credit: @zhsaken

Did that tournament become a milestone for you?

Yes, absolutely. Mikhail won gold then, and for us it became a starting point. We realized we could work together and truly feel each other.

Photo credit: Screenshot from a video

How specific was the athlete’s brief? Did he come with a ready-made concept?

Always with a clear idea. The concepts are shaped by his coaching team and choreographer. Mikhail brings precise references, a brief, and his own wishes. We try to translate all of that as accurately as possible. In that sense, we do not impose our own vision but work strictly according to his request.

Photo credit: @zhsaken

How many costumes have you created for him?

Four in total. Each time it was a different task, a different image, and different materials.

In one interview, you mentioned that some details, particularly chains, had to be removed. Why?

We are creative people and tend to look at a costume primarily from an aesthetic point of view. That outfit was tied to a rock image, the aesthetics of a rock star, which is why we used chains. But after discussions with Mikhail, his coach, and the team, it was decided to remove those elements.

How do you make sure the costume does not restrict movement in the arms and torso?

Through fittings and test skating. Mikhail puts the costume on, skates, and gives us feedback. We see where something presses or interferes and make adjustments. In most cases, everything goes very smoothly.

What fabrics do you work with most often?

It varies every time. There were costumes made of velvet and velour with embroidery and stones. In the most recent costume, in which Mikhail competed in Milan and won gold, we used chiffon embellished with Swarovski crystals. We always try to choose technical fabrics that support skating.

Photo credit: @zhsaken

Photo credit: @zhsaken

Is the production cost of such costumes higher than that of regular stage wear?

I do not handle the commercial side. My responsibility is design and sketches. The financial aspect is managed by other people.

What did working with an Olympic level athlete give you?

The brand gained visibility thanks to the multimillion audience and support of Misha Shaidorov. This was the first Olympic gold in 32 years. We never had a goal to push our designer ambitions or become widely recognizable. We are already well-known in our niche, and our brand is 15 years old. A new audience appeared, and new inquiries started coming in.

Do you plan to further develop in sportswear?

No, we do not plan to move into sports uniforms. But our big dream is to create beautiful outfits for Kazakhstan’s national team at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, including attire for the flag bearers.

In one of the looks, you used Kazakh ornaments. Was it important for you to show national identity?

The costume was created for a performance in Almaty. He wanted an ethnic narrative that would reflect the DNA of our country and be instantly recognizable. We therefore used our petroglyphs and traditional ornaments, incorporating them into refined gold embroidery. Our goal was to show that Kazakh national ornament, when presented thoughtfully, can appear ultra modern, contemporary and highly stylish. We sought to challenge the stereotype that traditional Kazakh attire looks outdated or out of place. With the right combination of materials, patterns and ornaments, a Kazakh national costume can look truly striking.

The costume inspired by “Dune” for SP was widely discussed online. Why do you think it attracted so much attention?

“Dune” is a cult and very recognizable film. Its aesthetics are instantly readable. The designers who created that costume did an excellent job. If Mikhail had come to us, I think we would not have done worse, perhaps even cooler. But I repeat, the team who made that costume for Mikhail Shaidorov did outstanding work. At the same time, the costume created by our team, in which Mikhail won Olympic gold, was recognized as iconic by several authoritative publications, including Vogue Italia and The New York Times. According to the information I have, the costume in which Misha performed and won gold will remain in the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

Photo credit: Screenshot from vogue.it

Personally, was there an Olympic look that caught your attention or inspired you?

Due to my workload, I can’t watch the Olympic Games every day. I watched the opening ceremony and always pay attention to how national teams from different countries look. I noted three teams that made a strong impression and became a source of inspiration for me. These were Team USA in outfits by designer Ralph Lauren, the Brazilian team in collaboration with Moncler, and, of course, the Mongolian team.

Do you feel personal pride that you once decided to message him on Instagram?

Yes. When Mikhail won gold, I was on a plane, and my phone was exploding with messages. At that moment, I did not yet realize the scale of it. Now I thank myself every time for that July message. Everything aligned, including the music by Dimash, Mikhail’s performance, and our costume, ultimately leading to gold.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency had reported that Mikhail Shaidorov had clinched Kazakhstan’s first historic gold medal in figure skating.

World tabloids dedicated their pages to Shaidorov’s triumph at the 2026 Winter Olympics.