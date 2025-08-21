2024 Paris Games champion Islam Satpayev claims gold at Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent
Bronze medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Islam Satpayev has grabbed gold medal at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships ongoing in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete claimed gold in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting, scoring 250.1 points in the final.
China’s Lu Dingke finished second with 249.8 points, and Park Hajun from South Korea took bronze with 228.7 points.
Earlier it was reported that Anastasia Molchanova claimed bronze medal in the women’s skeet event.