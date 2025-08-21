Kazakh freestyle wrestlers haul 5 medals at U20 World Championships
The U20 World Freestyle Wrestling Championships 2025 wrapped up in Samokov, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan secured a total of five medals, including one gold.
Yedige Kassimbek claimed the world title in the 125 kg weight class, while Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg) earned silver.
Bronze medals went to Nurdanat Aitanov (57 kg), Doszhan Kulgayip (74 kg), and Samir Dursunov (97 kg).
