Kazakh freestyle wrestlers haul 5 medals at U20 World Championships

Team Kazakhstan secured a total of five medals, including one gold.

Yedige Kassimbek claimed the world title in the 125 kg weight class, while Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg) earned silver.

Bronze medals went to Nurdanat Aitanov (57 kg), Doszhan Kulgayip (74 kg), and Samir Dursunov (97 kg).

Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan won four medals in four women’s and men’s weight categories at the first-ever CISM Military Kazakh Wrestling Challenge (Qazaq Kuresi).