European beekeeping giant eyes launching honey plant in Kazakhstan

According to the press service of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, the announcement was made following talks between Kazakh Deputy Agriculture Minister Yermek Kenzhekhanuly and Aranynektár Kft CEO Ferenc Takács.

The project, backed by European beekeeping company Aranynektár Kft, is aimed at producing environmentally friendly, export-oriented products that meet EU standards, added the press service.

Kazakhstan offers all the conditions for sustainable growth in the beekeeping sector - from a favorable climate and clean environment to a solid scientific base and strong state support. We’re interested in such projects and ready to provide comprehensive support. This initiative will not only create added value domestically but also strengthen Kazakh honey’s position in the European market, said Kenzhekhanuly.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

It's worth noting that Kazakhstan’s honey production stood at 5,000 tons in 2024, up 1,000 tons from a year before, with East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Turkistan, Abai and Zhetysu regions accounting for more than 58% of total production.

As part of the government’s efforts, a new subsidy, compensating beekeepers 200 tenge per kilogram of honey sold, has been introduced in the country since early 2025, a measure designed to improve the profitability of apiaries and stimulate overall industry growth.

Under the 2024/26 state research program, additional funding has been allocated to develop a system for the sustainable use of bee genetic resources and to introduce environmentally friendly production technologies. These initiatives aim to raise product quality and ensure compliance with international standards, including those of the European Union.

Aranynektár Kft CEO Ferenc Fulmer said: "Kazakhstan’s beekeeping sector holds strong potential and signaled the company’s readiness for long-term cooperation".

To note, Hungary’s Aranynektár Kft, the country’s largest honey producer and exporter, has an annual capacity of up to 4,000 tons, about 80% of which is shipped to the European Union, the Middle East and Asia.

Earlier, it was reported East Kazakhstan's honey producer was included in the EU's HON register.