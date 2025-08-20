Kazakhstan ranks among 6 countries to perform heart and lung transplantations

Today, Kazakhstani doctors perform heart and lung transplants as well as triple renal transplants. Kazakhstan currently ranks among the six countries in the world to perform such surgeries.

It is worth noting, this April, Kazakhstan for the first time-ever performed a triple renal transplantation when three donor kidneys were transplanted into three recipients.

Contemporary technologies are widely applied across various areas as well. The Gamma Knife system is used to treat brain diseases, and advanced proton therapy is used in oncology.

Achievements of the country’s doctors and advanced technologies let Kazakhstan strengthen its positions in the global health and medicine and provide the population with innovative treatment approaches.

It was earlier reported a team of doctors in Almaty successfully carried out a technically complex knee replacement surgery on a 64-year-old patient living with an artificial heart.