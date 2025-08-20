Kazakh athletes secure 4 gold medals at Silk Road to Tokyo in Tashkent

The Kazakh team captured four gold medals in total. Adelina Zems triumphed in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Artur Gafner secured victory in the javelin throw. The women’s 4×400m relay team — Alexandra Zalyubovskaya, Adelina Zems, Viktoriya An, and Irina Konichsheva — also struck gold, as did the mixed 4×400m relay team of Almat Tulebaev, Adelina and Vitaliy Zems, and Alexandra Zalyubovskaya.

Alexandra Zalyubovskaya earned silver in the women’s 400m, Kristina Yermola in the 100m hurdles, Almat Tulebayev in the men’s 100m, and Irina Konichsheva in the heptathlon.

Viktoriya An claimed bronze in the women’s 200m, while Vitaliy Zems secured third place in the men’s 100m.

As reported earlier, XDS Astana has revealed rider roster for the UCI WorldTour stage race Renewi Tour in Belgium.