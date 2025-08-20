‘History of Kazakhstan in Photographs of Kazinform’ exhibition unveiled at MEGA Silk Way in Astana
A photo exhibition marking the 105th anniversary of the International News Agency Kazinform has opened today at the MEGA Silk Way shopping and entertainment center in the Kazakh capital.
The exhibition showcases a unique photographic archive, including exclusive images captured by Kazinform correspondents who documented key events in Kazakhstan’s social and political life from the 1930s to the present day. Many of the photographs are being displayed for the first time and now serve as valuable historical records of the country’s defining moments.
Organized into six thematic sections, the exhibition covers Kazakhstan from 1928 to 1959 and the years of World War II; the period 1960–1985, marked by major construction projects and urban development; four decades of change in Almaty and Astana; and a dedicated section on social and cultural progress. It also includes portraits of influential Kazakh figures who helped shape the nation’s path.
The exhibition captures the lives of Kazakhstani citizens who endured collectivization, industrialization, the hardships of World War II, post-war recovery, the Virgin Lands campaign, and the country’s journey toward independence and growth, says Nagashybek Aldan, Managing Director at Kazinform.
In turn, Kuаt Akimbayev, Director of MEGA Silk Way, noted the importance of the joint project with Kazinform.
These unique photographs allow us to immerse ourselves in the history of Kazakhstan and see rare images of unknown heroes, events, and facts. They also show how iconic landmarks in Almaty and Astana were built — sites that have since become symbols of our country. Few people remember what this area looked like before MEGA Silk Way was built. Over the years, MEGA shopping centers have transformed cityscapes and driven the development of entire districts, says Akimbayev.
The exhibition brings together 188 photographs and will run until August 31.
Earlier, it was reported Kazinform International News Agency celebrates 105 years of reporting.