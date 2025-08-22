Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Zhaparov chair 7th meeting of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Supreme Interstate Council

In his remarks, the Kazakh President expressed gratitude to his Kyrgyz counterpart for the invitation and said that his official visit aimed at strengthening the Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

He expressed confidence that thanks to the political dialogue at the high level, the interaction between the two countries would reach a brand new level.

He emphasized that Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are fraternal nations sharing common history and fate.

In his words, time-tested friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is a spiritual heritage bequeathed by the ancestors and passed from generation to generation.

“Today, the relations between the two nations have grown to the level of unshakable partnership, based on mutual trust and respect,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He the continued saying that Kyrgyzstan is one of major strategic partners of Kazakhstan in the region. The volume of bilateral trade has reached nearly 2 billion US dollars.

“We have all chances to increase this figure. Investment cooperation is expanding year by year, which enabled us to successfully implement a number of joint projects. We coordinate actions in water and energy sector and strengthen ties in cultural-humanitarian field,” the Kazakh President said.

According to him, Kazakhstan attaches special attention to deepening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

“Last year, we signed the historic Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations. Today, we will adopt the Comprehensive Cooperation Plan. I am confident that this important steps will give a new impulse to the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. Both countries’ governments should be guided with the goals and objectives outlined in this plan,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

Photo credit: Akorda

Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to all-round strengthening of relations with Kazakhstan in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborly and fraternal relations.

"Kazakhstan is our close neighbor, fraternal country, which holds a special place in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy, one of our major trade partners. With profound satisfaction, I would like to note that thanks to your personal support, strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries are developing confidently. From ancient times, our peoples have lived in harmony and friendship, supporting each other. In this regard, I am confident that based on this friendship, we will be able to jointly address all emerging issues. Kyrgyz and Kazakhs are twin nations. As great Abai said: No Kazakh will doubt the common origin of the Kyrgyz and Kazakhs,” Sadyr Zhaparov pointed out.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, the Head of State is paying an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. Earlier, he visited the Ata Beyit National Memorial Complex near Bishkek. The memorial was built to honor the brave sons of the Kyrgyz people, who dedicated their lives to serving the Motherland, and the victims of Stalin's repressions. The name of the memorial complex "Ata Beyit" was proposed by Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

The Head of State laid flowers to the monument of the victims of the 1916 tragedy installed in the territory of the memorial complex.

The Kazakh President also honored the memory of Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov.