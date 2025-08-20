Kazakhstan debuts at ASEAN Film Festival with historical film 'Tomiris'

The Kazakh side presented historic epic Tomiris at the event, with the support of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in the Hong Kong and Macao SARs of the PRC,

The event drew consular corps, members of the Kazakh diaspora and Hong Kong film enthusiasts, strengthening cultural ties between Central and Southeast Asia.

In his welcoming speech, Consul General of Kazakhstan, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, emphasized the importance of this debut, underscoring Tomiris as a landmark entry which represents Kazakhstan’s cinematic achievement. He noted that the film transcends artistic merit, reflecting the spirit, history and cultural legacy of the Kazakh people and the Great Steppe. The Consul General further highlighted that this participation advances cultural diplomacy between Kazakhstan and Southeast Asian nations through shared appreciation of storytelling.

The screening of Tomiris sparked considerable interest and admiration among the ASEAN Film Festival attendees. Captivated by the film’s epic scale and narrative depth, the audience gained a profound appreciation for Kazakhstan’s cinematic craftsmanship, marking a resonant debut for Kazakh cinema at the ASEAN Film Festival.

