Kazakhstan weighs social media ban for children under 14

“This is indeed a pressing issue. We are currently discussing several proposals concerning restrictions. A working group has been set up within the Ministry of Education. There are some approaches to the protection of children from illegal content. Many countries have already legalized such measures. Therefore, this matter remains open, as it will be discussed with a broader public, including parents, teachers, and with you as well,” she said at a briefing after the Government’s Jan 27 meeting.

She noted that several approaches are being considered by the ministry.

One of them is the registration of SIM cards for children. Second approach is monitoring access to illegal content for children under 14. And the third approach is teaching media literacy and digital safety within school subjects on digitization.

The final decision will be adopted jointly with parents, teachers, and mass media, she stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that France’s National Assembly approved bill banning social media for children under 15.