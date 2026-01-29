Kairat’s Anarbekov enters UEFA Champions League top 3 goalkeepers

Based on league-phase save statistics, the Kazakh goalkeeper finished among the competition’s leaders.

After all eight matchdays, Anarbekov made 36 saves, the third-highest total among goalkeepers from all participating teams.

Russian goalkeeper Nikita Haikin of Bodø/Glimt led the rankings with 49 saves, while Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid placed second with 41. Anarbekov was followed by Argentina’s Gerónimo Rulli of Olympique de Marseille, also on 36 saves, and Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek of Slavia Prague with 34.

Sherkhan Kalmurza guarded Kairat’s goal in the team’s first two league-phase matches, recording 11 saves.

To note, in their final match of the 2025/26 Champions League league phase, Kairat suffered a narrow away defeat to Arsenal. The football club sit bottom of the table in 32nd place, having collected just one point from eight matches. Earlier, the Kazakh club drew 0–0 with Pafos and lost to Sporting (1–4), Real Madrid (0–5), Inter Milan (1–2), Copenhagen (2–3), Olympiacos (0–1) and Club Brugge (1–4).