Driverless future: Robotaxis to be tested on Astana and Almaty streets

It is reported that two memorandums on the autonomous taxi pilot projects were previously signed between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Transport, Astana Akimat (City Hall), and the companies inDrive and Yandex Qazaqstan.

Project timeline

According to the ministry, the pilot project is set for three years and will be implemented stage by stage. The first stage involves refining technological solutions at a specialized testing ground, as well as preparing and checking all route and infrastructure parameters.

In subsequent stages, the phased deployment of self-driving vehicles in the urban environments of Astana and Almaty is planned along pre-agreed routes under constant control and monitoring.

Infrastructure readiness

Infrastructural preparation, including the road surface markings, signage installation, and the setup of passenger pickup and drop-off zones, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Vehicle selection and automation levels

At present, specific models and configurations of autonomous vehicles have not been determined. Passenger capacity parameters and the service format will be clarified during the pilot project's preparation and deployment.

The level of autonomy for the driverless taxis will be determined in compliance with the international classification ISO/SAE PAS 22736. The project's target format is Level L4, which enables high automation without a driver in the cabin under predefined operating conditions. At the same time, the project also includes a transitional L3 mode, requiring a safety driver to remain on board and ready to intervene at any moment.

Service pricing

Fare pricing for autonomous taxi rides will be set independently by the service operators. Rates will be determined based on market conditions, operational economic parameters, technology and infrastructure costs, and the requirements of current legislation.

Previously, Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Dmitriy Mun showed on social media how an autonomous vehicle was launched for the first time in experimental mode in Astana.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan’s capital is preparing for an autonomous taxi rollout.