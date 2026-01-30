Tokayev highlights importance of Kazakhstan's continued participation in UN Volunteers program

Speaking at the Volunteers Forum in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation. He said Kazakhstan participates in the United Nations Volunteers program, enabling its citizens to gain unique experience working within global volunteer structures.

It is important to ensure the continued participation of our volunteers in this program, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President also highlighted the need to create new platforms for sharing experience and coordinating volunteer initiatives globally.

Alongside the UN, Kazakhstan is developing the volunteer movement within major organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). For example, this year, at our initiative, Kazakhstan will host the first Forum of Volunteers from CIS member states, stated the Kazakh leader.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled that Kazakhstan is marking the International Year of Volunteers under the slogan “Together - for a Sustainable Future!”

As part of the Regional Ecological Summit to be held under the auspices of the UN in Astana this April, a special session on volunteering is planned. This event will contribute to the implementation of the best volunteer projects in the field of ecology.

In addition, a Week of Action in the Caspian Sea and the International Volunteer Week for the Restoration of the Aral Sea region are planned, with volunteers from different countries to be invited.

I support these initiatives aimed at preserving the unique ecosystems of our vast region, stated the President.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to develop a 2030 volunteering development roadmap.