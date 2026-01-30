Constitutional amendments must be inserted only through a referendum, Kazakh President

The Head of State said the Constitution is the main guide and foundational document of any country. Every citizen must know and respect the provisions of the Constitution.

He said that any changes to the Constitution, even the smallest, should be made only through a referendum and expressed confidence that such an approach will become an important tool for strengthening the civil rights of people.

He noted that the Commission on Constitutional Reform had analyzed a wide range of proposals concerning constitutional amendments.

The President highlighted the importance of the current Constitution in Kazakhstan’s development as a new independent state.

Yesterday, the members of the Commission concluded that the scope of the submitted amendments to the Basic Law allows stressing the need to adopt a new Constitution.

The amendments aim not only at institutional and legal modernization but also at a comprehensive transformation of the state system.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recalled that the country widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Constitution on August 30 last year, recognizing its historic role in the development of Kazakhstan as a new independent country.

