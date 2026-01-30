17-year-old Kazakh tennis player advances to Australian Open semis

In the boys’ singles quarterfinals, Nurlanuly faced Hong Kong’s Kai Thompson and secured a hard-fought victory, 3–6, 7–6 (7–4), 6–4.

The match lasted two hours and fifty minutes.

As a result, Nurlanuly reached the Australian Open junior singles semifinals for the first time in his career, becoming the first Kazakh player to achieve this milestone. He also reached the semifinals of the junior draw at another Grand Slam, the US Open, last year.

In the semifinals, Nurlanuly will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between American Keaton Hance and Kuan-Shou Chen.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has climbed to third place in the WTA rankings following her run to the final of the Australian Open.