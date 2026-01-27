2026 Winter Olympics: Kazakhstan reveals its full roster

A total of 36 Kazakh athletes will compete for medals across 10 sports.

Biathlon: Vladislav Kireyev, Asset Dyussenov, Milana Geneva, Aisha Rakysheva.

Alpine Skiing: Aleksandra Skorokhodova, Rostislav Khokhlov.

Speed Skating: Yevgeniy Koshkin, Kristina Silaeva, Elizaveta Golubeva, Nadezhda Morozova, Arina Ilyachsehenko.

Cross-country Skiing: Nadezhda Stepashkina, Xeniya Shalygina, Anna Melnik, Darya Ryazhko, Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaliy Pukhkalo, Nail Bashmakov.

Nordic Combined: Chingiz Rakparov.

Ski Jumping: Ilya Mizernykh, Danil Vassilyev.

Figure Skating: Mikhail Shaidorov, Sofia Samodelkina.

Freestyle Aerials: Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov, Sherzod Khashirbayev, Roman Ivanov, Assylkhan Assan, Ayana Zholdas.

Freestyle Moguls: Yuliya Galysheva, Ayaulym Amrenova, Anastassiya Gorodko, Pavel Kolmakov.

Short-Track Speed Skating: Abzal Azhgaliyev, Denis Nikisha, Olga Tikhonova, Yana Khan.

Coaches have confirmed athlete entries for each event and discipline.

In biathlon, Kireyev, Dyussenov, Geneva and Rakysheva will compete in the sprint, individual race and mixed relay, with possible qualification for the mass start and pursuit depending on individual results.

In alpine skiing, Khokhlov will race in the slalom and giant slalom, while Skorokhodova will compete in the same events as well as the super-G.

In speed skating, Koshkin will compete in the 500 meters. In the women’s events, Silaeva and Ilyashchenko are entered in the 500 meters; Morozova and Golubeva in the 1,000, 1,500 and 3,000 meters; Morozova in the 5,000 meters; and Golubeva in the mass start. Kazakhstan will also take part in the women’s team pursuit.

Bashmakov, Muratbekov, Stepashkina, Ryazhko and Shalygina are entered in the skiathlon. The sprint and individual start races will feature Pukhkalo, Bashmakov, Muratbekov, Stepashkina, Melnik, Shalygina and Ryazhko. Pukhkalo, Muratbekov, Stepashkina and Ryazhko will compete in the team sprint, while the mass start will include Pukhkalo, Muratbekov, Bashmakov, Stepashkina, Melnik and Shalygina. The women’s team will also contest the relay.

Figure skaters will compete in singles events. Ski jumpers will perform on both the normal and large hills. In Nordic combined, Rakhparov will compete in the normal hill + 10 km and large hill + 10 km formats.

Mogul skiers will contest both individual and parallel events, while Kazakhstan’s freestyle aerials team will also compete in mixed team events in addition to individual jumps.

In short track, Nikisha, Azhgaliyev, Tikhonova and Khan will skate the 500 meters. Nikisha and Tikhonova will also compete in the 1,000 meters, while Tikhonova and Khan are entered in the 1,500 meters. Kazakhstan will additionally take part in the mixed relay (2 men + 2 women).

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place on February 6, with Denis Nikisha and Ayaulym Amrenova named as Kazakhstan’s flag bearers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has handed over the State Flag to the flag bearers of the national Olympic and Paralympic teams.