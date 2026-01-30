Kazakhstan’s Rybakina reaches career-high world No. 3

Earlier, the Kazakhstani tennis player defeated American Jessica Pegula with a score of 6–3, 7–6 (9–7) in the semifinals. The match lasted one hour and forty minutes.

Photo credit: ktf.kz

Rybakina began the Australian Open in fifth place and has since climbed past Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff in the rankings.

“Regardless of the result of the final, Rybakina will end the tournament as world No. 3, the highest ranking of her career,” the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina has reached the women’s doubles final of the Australian Open 2026, while fellow Kazakh Zangar Nurlanuly has advanced to the quarterfinals of the junior tournament.