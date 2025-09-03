Astana’s para swimmers secure medals in Bangkok

Kazakhstan was represented by swimmers from Astana: Sanzhar Askar, Amir Alpamys, and Valeriy Yugay.

Sanzhar Askar secured silver in the youth category for the 100-meter butterfly and two bronze medals in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle events. Valeriy Yugay also won bronze in the youth category in the 200-meter medley.

According to the team coach, Yernur Sailaubek, this was the first world tournament for Kazakhstan’s para-athletes.

“For their debut, the result can be considered commendable. Our athletes showed character, the will to win and worthily represented the country on the world stage,” he noted.

Dina Temirgaliyeva, President of the Federation of Sports for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, remarked:

“The Virtus World Swimming Championships was held at the highest level including Paralympic champions from Paris. The competition was very intense, and for Kazakhstan, this tournament became an important milestone: the debut in the category of athletes with Down syndrome and the first-ever medal. This result shows that we are moving in the right direction. Our goal is to further strengthen international cooperation and prepare new athletes who will be able to represent Kazakhstan at the largest Paralympic competitions. Our next goal is the Junior Asian Para Games, which will take place in Dubai in December, and we have already begun intensive preparations.”

