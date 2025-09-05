Backstreet Boys, Robbie Williams, Real Madrid: which world-famous stars is Kazakhstan set to welcome this year?

From September 4 to 7, Almaty’s Pervomaisky Ponds will stage the Park Live Almaty music festival, bringing together international headliners such as Robbie Williams, Marilyn Manson, Röyksopp, Alan Walker, Morcheeba, The Hu, Shortparis, Swae Lee, Elderbrook, and Bloodywood, as well as local performers including TURAN and Ayau.

Photo credit: Park Live Almaty

On September 19 and 21, the legendary group Backstreet Boys will perform in Kazakhstan for the very first time, with concerts scheduled in Astana and Almaty. The band has already greeted their Kazakh fans and expressed excitement about the upcoming shows.

Football fans can look forward to September 30, when Almaty’s FC Kairat meets Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the game is expected to attract 4,000–5,000 visitors, with Almaty’s stadium meeting UEFA’s category-four standards for hosting matches of this scale.

In October, classical music will take center stage. The Vienna Strauss Philharmonie Orchestra will tour Kazakhstan for the first time, performing in Almaty and Astana from October 18 to 20. Their program includes works by Mozart, Brahms, Haydn, Dvořák, Rossini, and the Strauss dynasty. In Astana, the concert will be held at the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Philharmonic Hall on October 20.

Later that month, on October 28, world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at the Almaty Arena as part of his Andrea Bocelli Live in Concert world tour. The singer recently gave a celebrated performance at Pompeii’s amphitheater, the highlight of which was a duet by the Italian maestro and Kazakhstani opera singer Aigerim Altynbek.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s national team recently faced Wales in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, suffering a narrow 0–1 defeat at the Astana Arena.