Cardiff University opens its branch campus in Astana

Attending the official inauguration ceremony were Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, Enlightenment Minister Gani Beisembayev, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sally Axworthy, as well as the university officials.

The new campus is estimated to enroll 315 students for English-taught bachelor’s programs in computer science, business administration, civil engineering, geology, and mineral exploration.

In a span of three years, Kazakhstan has opened 40 international branch campuses, offering education in nuclear physics, geology, business administration and computer science, according to the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry.

Sayasat Nurbek, Science and Higher Education Minister of Kazakhstan, stated: “Opening of international branch campuses is in line with the country’s efforts to meet three key objectives: to make Kazakhstan a regional academic hub; transform regional universities into research universities; and advance technology transfer”.

The Kazakh minister said that this year alone, Kazakhstan has welcomed 31,500 foreign students thanks to top-ranked universities.

Speaking about joint projects between universities, Nurbek added that the University of Arizona and the Kozymayev North Kazakhstan University are collaborating to make polymers and optical materials out of sulfur.

Now, we have the opportunity to keep some of the strong students here without losing talents and offer them world-class education, said the minister.

Nurbek also said that the Kazakh Government has allocated 3,000 grants for studying at international branch campuses, of which 300 for the British university.

Established in 1883, Cardiff University is a member of the Russell Group of 24 leading UK universities. According to the QS World University Rankings 2025, Cardiff University is ranked 186th globally. The university’s graduates include Martin Evans, a Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine, politician Neil Kinnock, and composer Karl Jenkins.

Earlier, it was reported on November 20, the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Cardiff University and Qualified Centre of Education Public Foundation (QCE PF) signed an agreement on opening the British university’s branch in Kazakhstan.