Kazakhstan rises in Global Peace Index 2025

In Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Kazakhstan took third place after Bulgaria and Romania, surpassing all neighboring states in the region, including Armenia (58th), Uzbekistan (67th), Kyrgyzstan (78th), Tajikistan (79th), and Turkmenistan (87th).

Kazakhstan’s index score was 1.875 points, reflecting improvements across several indicators, including safety and perceptions of crime. Despite the global trend of growing militarization, Kazakhstan maintained relative stability, which positively influenced its ranking.

Overall, the world has become less peaceful. The average level of peacefulness fell by 0.36%, marking the sixth consecutive decline in the global index. In 2025, 74 countries improved their rankings, while 87 deteriorated. Iceland once again topped the list of the most peaceful countries.

According to the authors of the study, strengthening “Positive Peace,” which refers to robust institutions, social trust, and cohesive community ties, is the key to further progress for nations.

