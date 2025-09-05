Silk Way Star contestants to perform Kazakh songs in their native languages

The project serves as a platform for creative exchange and cultural dialogue. Each participant's performance is thoroughly prepared, from the musical accompaniment to the stage image.

Contestants strive to make their performances bright, unique and memorable.

It is noteworthy, they are set to perform Kazakh songs in their native languages.

Silk Way Star, the first Asian vocal competition, has been launched under an agreement between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese media corporation CMG.

As earlier reported, filming of the international vocal contest Silk Way Star began in Astana on August 26.

Contestants are set to debut on the Silk Way Star stage. The crew is working on episode one. More than 100 people are involved in shooting each episode, some are responsible for lighting and sound, others for video graphics and the operation of LED screens.

It brings together representatives from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

To note, the Nur Alem sphere on the territory of the Astana EXPO-2017 site has been illuminated in the colors of the flags of the countries participating in the Silk Way Star vocal contest.