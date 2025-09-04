Wales defeats Kazakhstan 1-0 at Astana Arena

The only goal of the encounter came in the 24th minute, when Welsh striker Kieffer Moore successfully converted a rebound following a set piece. Despite the Kazakh side’s active play and several promising opportunities, they were unable to equalize.

The first half unfolded with alternating attacks, though the visitors enjoyed greater possession and managed to break the deadlock through Moore’s effort after goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov initially parried the ball. Kazakhstan responded with several dangerous moments, yet the Welsh defense and their goalkeeper remained solid.

After the break, Ali Aliev’s squad intensified their pressing game. Galymzhan Kenzhebek struck the crossbar and created further chances before being substituted by Islam Chesnokov. However, neither his replacement nor the late attacking efforts of the hosts could alter the scoreline.

The match was officiated by a Spanish refereeing team led by Alejandro Hernández.

Following this defeat, Kazakhstan now holds one victory and three losses from four matches in Group J, which also includes Belgium, Liechtenstein, and North Macedonia. The outcome complicates the team’s position in the race for qualification, with the next fixtures set to be decisive for maintaining hopes of advancing to the World Cup finals.

Kazakhstan will face Belgium in Brussels on September 7 in their upcoming group stage encounter.

Earlier, it was reported that the Astana Arena stadium would host a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Kazakhstan and Wales.