Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Mongolia’s Parliament Chairman Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan at Akorda

The Kazakh leader highlighted that his visit to Mongolia in last October heled advance intergovernmental and interdepartmental ties to a quality new level. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled his recent talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the SCO sidelines in China.

Photo credit: Akorda

Mongolia is our reliable and key partner in Asia. Strong friendship and strategic partnership between our nations have deep roots due to the similarity of our traditions, culture, and a common history. In this regard, we’re ready for joint work to deepen relations, said the Head of State.

The Kazakh President stressed the importance of enhancing interparliamentary ties, saying: “Kazakhstan eyes comprehensive strengthening of strategic partnership with friendly Mongolia.”

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Mongolian Parliament Chairman Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome.

I’m sure that this visit will mark the beginning of a new chapter in development of bilateral relations. I believe that today’s meeting will further enhance friendship and fraternity between our peoples, who have history and traditions deeply intertwined with nomadic civilization. I observe with satisfaction the recent surge in high-level visits and talks between our nations in recent years, said Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed issues of interparliamentary diplomacy, trade-economic, inter-regional, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported a delegation of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia led by its Chairman Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan has visited Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.