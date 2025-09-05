Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Mongolia’s Parliament Chairman Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan at Akorda
The first visit of Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan as Chairman of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia will push further enhancement of bilateral relations between the two nations, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting Friday, Akorda reports.
The Kazakh leader highlighted that his visit to Mongolia in last October heled advance intergovernmental and interdepartmental ties to a quality new level. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled his recent talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh on the SCO sidelines in China.
Mongolia is our reliable and key partner in Asia. Strong friendship and strategic partnership between our nations have deep roots due to the similarity of our traditions, culture, and a common history. In this regard, we’re ready for joint work to deepen relations, said the Head of State.
The Kazakh President stressed the importance of enhancing interparliamentary ties, saying: “Kazakhstan eyes comprehensive strengthening of strategic partnership with friendly Mongolia.”
In turn, Mongolian Parliament Chairman Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome.
I’m sure that this visit will mark the beginning of a new chapter in development of bilateral relations. I believe that today’s meeting will further enhance friendship and fraternity between our peoples, who have history and traditions deeply intertwined with nomadic civilization. I observe with satisfaction the recent surge in high-level visits and talks between our nations in recent years, said Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan.
During the meeting, the interlocutors also discussed issues of interparliamentary diplomacy, trade-economic, inter-regional, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Earlier, it was reported a delegation of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia led by its Chairman Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan has visited Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.