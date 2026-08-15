Week in brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Abai's legacy is a source of true patriotism - President Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Abai Day. In his message, the Head of State notes that the creative and intellectual legacy of the great thinker holds a special place in the treasury of both world and Kazakh culture.

2. Kazakhstan and UN hold talks on key international issues

Kazakhstan and the UN discussed political reforms, the upcoming Qurultay elections, nuclear disarmament, water governance, and UN reform. Kazakhstan also promoted President Tokayev’s proposal for an International Water Organization under UN auspices and reaffirmed its commitment to stronger multilateral cooperation.

3. Elections 2026: Parties outline priorities in final round of televised debates

In the final televised debate before Kazakhstan’s 2026 Qurultay elections, representatives of seven parties presented their main priorities, ranging from economic growth and social justice to environmental protection, law enforcement, and rural development. The Qurultay elections are scheduled for August 23, 2026.

4. Voter turnout may matter more than electoral rules in Kazakhstan’s 2026 election - Dr. Riccardo Pelizzo

In an exclusive interview with a Qazinform correspondent, Dr. Riccardo Pelizzo, Professor and Dean of the Graduate School of Public Policy at Nazarbayev University, assessed what the reforms mean for political competition, how the consolidation of the ruling party has reshaped the field, and why he expects turnout to matter more than the rules.

5. Dastan Satpaev officially joins Chelsea

The 18-year-old forward's transfer from Almaty-based Kairat to the English club was agreed in early 2025. His contract runs until 2033. According to Transfermarkt, the transfer fee was around €2.4 million. Until he turned 18, Satpaev could not fully join Chelsea due to FIFA rules governing international transfers of minor players.

6. Viewer poll results announced for pre-election TV debates on Jibek Joly

According to the online viewer poll, Adilet received the most votes with 60.6%, followed by Auyl with 15.1% and Respublica with 10.2%. The Nationwide Social Democratic Party came in at 3.9%, Ak Zhol at 3.5%, the People's Party of Kazakhstan at 3.3%, and Baitaq at 2.7%. Another 0.7% of respondents chose "None of the above."

7. Kazakhstan reinforces Caspian Sea monitoring to preserve its unique ecosystem

Kazakhstan is strengthening efforts to protect the Caspian Sea by investing 1.1 billion tenge in marine monitoring equipment and laboratories, while expanding scientific research and regional cooperation. International environmental initiatives, volunteer programs, and technology projects are also being used to promote the long-term preservation of the Caspian ecosystem.

8. Airing future on wheels: How Presidential TV & Radio Complex shows Kazakhstan to the world

The Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan has deployed new mobile TV studios to broadcast the Games of the Future Astana 2026. The mobile studios (television production trucks), equipped to the standards of leading global broadcasters, transform any sports arena into a fully operational live broadcast studio.

9. Team Kazakhstan pockets 3 medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

Nurzhan Zhumabay won gold in the youth −95 kg category with a total of 354 kg, lifting 159 kg in the snatch and 195 kg in the clean and jerk. In the junior competition, Alikhan Askerbay took bronze in the same weight category with a total of 361 kg (163+198). Sofya Sheshukova also secured bronze in the youth +77 kg category, recording a total of 232 kg (100+132).

10.Ivan Chervinskii honored at Altyn Dombyra USA Challenge in New York

The award ceremony was held in New York as part of the first Turan Summit convened in the United States. The event was organized by QAZAQ AMERICAN QAGANAT, a federally registered Kazakh diaspora organization in the United States.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.