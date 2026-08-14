Team Kazakhstan pockets 3 medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

Nurzhan Zhumabay won gold in the youth −95 kg category with a total of 354 kg, lifting 159 kg in the snatch and 195 kg in the clean and jerk.

In the junior competition, Alikhan Askerbay took bronze in the same weight category with a total of 361 kg (163+198).

Sofya Sheshukova also secured bronze in the youth +77 kg category, recording a total of 232 kg (100+132).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Xeniya Prozorova won two gold medals and set three world and three Asian records at the tournament. Torekhan Assankhan claimed silver, while Akzhol Kurmanbek secured two gold medals and set a new Asian record in the 85 kg category.