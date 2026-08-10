Abai's legacy is a source of true patriotism - President Tokayev

In his message, the Head of State notes that the creative and intellectual legacy of the great thinker holds a special place in the treasury of both world and Kazakh culture.

According to the President, his teachings serve as a moral compass and a guide for our people.

"He spoke frankly about the problems facing society and warned against idleness and laziness. Abai introduced the idea of “Tolyk Adam” - a profound and timeless concept of a “perfect person,” in other words, a path toward self-improvement and spiritual growth," the message reads.

"This year, we celebrate Abai Day as part of a large-scale transformation of the state and society. The People’s Constitution of Kazakhstan has come into force, and the process of renewing all governmental institutions has begun. This is truly an epoch-making period that is laying the foundation for the country’s development for many years to come. This month, the first elections to the Qurultay in our history will be held. A unicameral Parliament will give a new impetus to our reforms," stressed he.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the essence of these transformations is to provide a strong impetus to Kazakhstan’s progress and strengthen constructive values in society.

"In shaping a new social ethic, strengthening national identity and promoting humanistic ideals, we continue to turn to Abai’s legacy. The great poet and philosopher saw the nation's future in the pursuit of knowledge, hard work, and responsibility, and prophetically called for unity and harmony. Abai’s Words of Wisdom remain an inexhaustible source that nourishes the entire system of values of modern Kazakhstan. The conceptual principles of Adal Azamat, Taza Kazakhstan, and Law and Order form the foundation of the harmonious society that Abai envisioned. Today, we are building a Just, Strong and Progressive Kazakhstan. I am confident that the legacy of the great thinker will continue to foster genuine patriotism and love for our Motherland," the President concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that on August 10, Kazakhstan celebrates the 181st anniversary of the great poet, thinker, educator, and composer Abai Kunanbayuly. More than 350 cultural, educational, scientific, and sporting events will take place across the country. In 1995, Abai's 150th anniversary was celebrated under the auspices of UNESCO.