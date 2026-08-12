Kazakhstan reinforces Caspian Sea monitoring to preserve its unique ecosystem

On the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan, together with other countries of the Caspian region, continues work on the Interstate Program aimed at uniting efforts for adaptation to ongoing changes and the preservation of the natural wealth of the Caspian.

Preservation efforts focus on several directions at once: interaction among the Caspian littoral countries, systemic scientific research, strengthening of the material and technical base, environmental initiatives, and public engagement. This approach combines the potential of the Caspian littoral countries and consistently develops solutions focused on preserving the unique ecosystem of the Caspian Sea for future generations.

The health of the Caspian Sea is at the center of constant attention of the Caspian littoral states. Changes in the water area and the coastal zone are consistently studied scientifically, and the region’s countries are working together to develop coordinated measures for the adaptation and preservation of the sea's unique ecosystem.

One of the practical mechanisms of joint work will be the Action Plan of the Caspian littoral states, which is currently under discussion. The document outlines measures for adapting to ongoing changes and preserving the Caspian Sea ecosystem. This framework will help unite regional efforts, facilitate scientific data exchange, and establish coordinated approaches to studying and protecting the Caspian Sea.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is forming its own scientific base for the comprehensive study of processes in the national sector of the sea. To this end, in September last year, the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of the Caspian Sea began operations. In furtherance of the President’s instructions on the comprehensive study and preservation of the Caspian Sea, the Government allocated 1.1 billion tenge from the reserve for the purchase of equipment for marine monitoring, as well as the equipping of hydrobiological and hydrochemical laboratories. The state-of-the-art equipment allows for comprehensive research directly in the sea and the systematic tracking of hydrometeorological and biological parameters of the environment.

Last year, the institute developed a research program that provides for the conduct of two marine expeditions covering 21 stations in the water area and regular ground monitoring at 22 coastal points.

Based on this program, observations are underway this year in the water area according to 50 parameters (including meteorological, hydrological, hydrochemical, biological indicators and assessment of the state of bottom sediments), and in the coastal zone — according to 26 parameters of instrumental and visual control.

In addition, international scientific cooperation is expanding. The Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of the Caspian Sea has joined the Association of Universities and Scientific Research Centers of the Caspian Littoral Countries, which creates additional opportunities for the exchange of data, experience, and research results.

International environmental and volunteer cooperation is another key area. On the eve of the International Day of the Caspian Sea, under the Concept for the Development of Environmental Culture “Taza Qazaqstan,” the International Volunteer Week “Caspian Sea Action Week 2026” is being held. It has brought together delegations of the Caspian littoral states — Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Turkmenistan — as well as representatives of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Scientists, experts, environmental activists, representatives of youth, and volunteer organizations are taking part in the events. The program combines scientific dialogue, practical environmental actions, and the search for modern solutions to preserve the Caspian Sea. Thus, on August 6–7, Aktau hosted an international seminar and roundtable dedicated to modern technologies of environmental monitoring and scientific research of the sea. Representatives of the countries of the region exchanged experience and discussed opportunities for further interaction of scientists and experts.

The program continued with the environmental marathon “Caspian Clean Challenge.” Volunteers carried out a cleanup of the coastline, collected and sorted waste, and also familiarized themselves with environmental initiatives and green technologies. They planted more than 80 trees at the newly created Alley of Friendship of Volunteers of the Caspian Region and placed a time capsule with messages to future generations. The environmental action continued in the Bozjyra tract. Participants of “Bozzhyra Clean Up” carried out a cleanup of the territory and familiarized themselves with the unique natural landscapes of Mangystau.

The international hackathon Caspian Innovation Lab is dedicated to technological solutions for the preservation of the Caspian. Its participants are developing environmental projects, the best of which will be presented during the final events of the week.

The International Volunteer Week will conclude on August 12 with the Caspian Talks summit, which brings together representatives of the volunteer movement and the expert community. During the event, the results of the hackathon will be summed up, and further directions for joint work will be discussed.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, today marks Caspian Sea Day, a milestone that this year coincides with the 20th anniversary of the entry into force of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, known as the Tehran Convention