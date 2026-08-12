Airing future on wheels: How Presidential TV & Radio Complex shows Kazakhstan to the world

The mobile studios (television production trucks), equipped to the standards of leading global broadcasters, transform any sports arena into a fully operational live broadcast studio. Such a complex enables multi-camera coverage of key venues, ceremonies, and protocol events, with continuous signal transmission to national and international TV channels.

From the outside, they look like ordinary trucks, but inside they are fitted with monitors, video switchers, and server equipment – every inch of space designed to deliver a flawless broadcast at a moment's notice.

Photo source: TV & Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

Multi-camera production, modern audio and graphics solutions, and flexible signal routing allow the Technical Support Service to work shoulder to shoulder with the world's leading broadcasters.

The studios are built on Mercedes-Benz Actros chassis. In the fleet, there is also a technical support vehicle with a 40–60 kVA diesel generator, cargo, and utility modules.

For the Games of the Future 2026, this means the dynamic action of phygital disciplines – from esports to physical challenges – is presented to viewers in a format that global audiences know well: close-ups, sharp direction, diverse camera angles, and a keen eye for detail.

Photo source: TV & Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

Each complex is designed to work with 12 system cameras, while standard mobile studios typically cover 6–8 cameras. The new studios support multiple television standards. The Games are broadcast in 1080p 59.94 format, with the studios to be reconfigured to the PAL standard used in Kazakh broadcasting after the tournament. Up to 19 microphones are used to capture the atmosphere, delivering stereo and immersive sound.

The television coverage of the Games of the Future 2026 is a natural continuation of the Presidential TV and Radio Complex's mission: to provide world-class media coverage of major national events, strengthen Kazakhstan's image as a modern, technologically advanced nation, and position the country as a reliable partner in media and digital industries.

Photo source: TV & Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

The mobile complex runs like a well-oiled machine, with dozens of cameras, operators, sound engineers, technical crews, and directors all working together – thanks to the specialists who demonstrate the caliber of the TV and Radio Complex's personnel and organizational capacity.

"Our aim is not just to deploy the equipment on site, but to set up a fully functional television center that can handle any workload. We are guided by the best practices of global broadcasters, and today we can say that Kazakhstan is among the world leaders in mobile television production," said Kairat Makazhanov, Deputy Director for Technical Equipment at the TV & Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

Photo source: TV & Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

Owing to cutting-edge equipment, the Games of the Future 2026 have already been watched by some 124 million viewers. The final projection is 430 to 490 million views – surpassing the 2025 record of 461 million.

The TV signal from the new mobile studios is relayed by 56 media partners, 161 official community streamers, and the tournament's four own channels. The distribution network consists of 221 channels. International partners include China's HUYA, bilibili, Douyu, CMG (Yangshipin), Play TV in Brazil, and global channels BIGG TV, Likee, Silk Way TV, and TrillerTV.

Photo source: TV & Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan

For the first time, such broad participation has also been secured in Kazakhstan, with 21 channels including QazSport, QAZAQSTAN, Khabar, Astana TV, Atameken, Jibek Joly, Freedom Media, Kinopoisk, Rutube, VK Play, Match TV, MIR TV, OKKO, and others – delivering significant growth in local viewership.

As written earlier, the Games of the Future 2026 drew over 200 million viewers worldwide.