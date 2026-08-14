Ivan Chervinskii honored at Altyn Dombyra USA Challenge in New York

The award ceremony was held in New York as part of the first Turan Summit convened in the United States. The event was organized by QAZAQ AMERICAN QAGANAT, a federally registered Kazakh diaspora organization in the United States.

The organization describes itself as a federally registered nonprofit organization that brings together members of the Kazakh community in the United States, serving as a bridge between America and the Turkic peoples, promoting Kazakh culture internationally, including the dombyra and the art of kuy, and connecting Kazakhs living abroad with one another.

Photo credit: Photo credit: Ivan Chervinskii’s personal archive

The summit and awards ceremony were dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the United States and Kazakhstan’s National Dombyra Day. According to the organization’s President and Qagan, Nazar Ali Alash Erzhigituly Bimenov, nearly 1,500 participants from around the world entered the challenge, including non-Kazakh participants.

The program included a gala concert featuring the laureates, international meetings and initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.

Chervinskii took the stage carrying the Kazakh flag.

Photo credit: Ivan Chervinskii’s personal archive

To represent my country at a historic event like this is a great honor. Raising the flag of Kazakhstan on American soil fills me with immense pride – it is the most unforgettable moment of my life, he said.

Chervinskii was born in Saint Petersburg and developed an interest in Kazakhstan after discovering Dimash Qudaibergen’s performances online in 2017. A year later, he launched a YouTube channel about the singer and Kazakh culture to promote Dimash’s work online.

On April 27, 2023, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally presented Chervinskii with a Letter of Gratitude for his contribution to strengthening peace, friendship and cooperation between nations. On October 24 of that year, he was awarded the Order of Dostyk, 2nd degree, by presidential decree. In 2026, he received Kazakh citizenship.

The “Alga, Qazaqstan!” project produces documentaries about Kazakhstanis who have achieved success abroad in sports, science and culture. Its combined audience on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok is approaching one million.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the dombyra, as a sacred national treasure, should become a unique brand representing Kazakhstan on the global stage.