Dastan Satpaev officially joins Chelsea

The 18-year-old forward's transfer from Almaty-based Kairat to the English club was agreed in early 2025. His contract runs until 2033. According to Transfermarkt, the transfer fee was around €2.4 million.

Until he turned 18, Satpaev could not fully join Chelsea due to FIFA rules governing international transfers of minor players.

Thus, as of August 12, Dastan Satpaev is now officially eligible to play for Chelsea as a registered player of the English club.

In July, the Kazakh player arrived at the English club's training ground and featured in several friendly matches. In one of those games, Satpaev scored his first goal for Chelsea.