Kazakhstan and UN hold talks on key international issues

The officials reviewed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, current issues on the multilateral agenda and Kazakhstan’s initiatives aimed at strengthening international cooperation.

Kazykhan briefed Valovaya on the political and institutional reforms underway in Kazakhstan following the adoption of the country’s new Constitution. He also outlined ongoing efforts to improve the public administration system.

Particular attention was given to Kazakhstan’s upcoming August 23 elections to the Qurultay, which the Kazakh side described as an important step in implementing the country’s new constitutional model.

The meeting also addressed nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. Kazakhstan reiterated its commitment to the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

Kazykhan informed Valovaya about preparations for an event at the Palais des Nations commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

The discussions also focused on water governance, including an initiative proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to strengthen the global architecture for managing water resources.

The Kazakh side highlighted Tokayev’s proposal to establish an International Water Organization under the auspices of the United Nations. It also emphasized the potential role of Geneva and UN agencies based there in promoting expert and diplomatic discussions on global water challenges.

The officials further discussed ongoing efforts to reform the UN system, including the UN80 initiative, and stressed the importance of maintaining and strengthening Geneva’s position as one of the world’s key centers of multilateral diplomacy.

The two sides also addressed the representation of Kazakhstani professionals within UN structures.

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan and the UN Office at Geneva reaffirmed their interest in expanding cooperation and maintaining substantive dialogue on major issues on the international agenda.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the UAE discuss global water cooperation ahead of the UN Water Conference.