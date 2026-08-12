Viewer poll results announced for pre-election TV debates on Jibek Joly

The results were announced following the conclusion of four rounds of the debates.

According to the online viewer poll, Adilet received the most votes with 60.6%, followed by Auyl with 15.1% and Respublica with 10.2%.

The Nationwide Social Democratic Party came in at 3.9%, Ak Zhol at 3.5%, the People's Party of Kazakhstan at 3.3%, and Baitaq at 2.7%. Another 0.7% of respondents chose "None of the above."

The poll was conducted by the Kazakhstan Institute of Public Development, commissioned by Jibek Joly TV Channel. During the debates, viewers could scan a QR code on screen to vote for the party whose representatives they found most convincing.

Organizers stressed that the poll results do not reflect the parties' electoral support, but rather viewers' assessment of the representatives' debate performance – how convincingly they presented their positions and election platforms, answered questions, and engaged in discussion.

Earlier, Adilet led with 59.5%, followed by Auyl with 14.4% and Respublica with 12.1%. Next came the People's Party of Kazakhstan (4.2%), the Nationwide Social Democratic Party (3.7%), Ak Zhol (3.4%), and Baitaq (2.1%). 0.6% of respondents chose "None of the above."

Live pre-election debates featuring representatives from all seven political parties were held on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

The parties debated in the following order:

Ak Zhol – Bek-Mukhamed Zhaukebayev and Yermek Abildin Nationwide Social Democratic Party – Larisa Li and Nurainash Kamalova Adilet – Aizhan Aimaganova and Madi Myrzagarayev People's Party of Kazakhstan – Zhandos Bidaibekov and Irina Smirnova Auyl – Zhazira Sultankulova and Yerbolat Saurykov Baitaq – Amalbek Omirtay and Almat Turtayev

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.