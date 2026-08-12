Elections 2026: Parties outline priorities in final round of televised debates

The final stage was titled "Promise," where party representatives addressed voters and outlined their priorities for the next five years if elected to the Qurultay.

Each party was given two minutes to speak, with participants appearing in the order determined by a draw.

Ak Zhol focused on small and medium business support, anti-corruption, income growth, and housing affordability.

The Nationwide Social Democratic Party emphasized women's and children's protection, social justice, and equality before the law.

Adilet's Aizhan Aimaganova declared equality before the law and accountability regardless of position or status as the party's guiding principle.

The People's Party of Kazakhstan spoke in favor of crime prevention, police reform, stronger community policing, and citizens' rights protection.

Baitaq focused on freedom of speech, environmental policy, corporate accountability for pollution, and citizens' income growth.

Auyl outlined the following priorities: development of villages and infrastructure, food security, social policy, education and science, family values, and environmental protection.

Respublica highlighted the need for meaningful political competition based on program quality, economic approaches, and specific solutions to improve the lives of Kazakhstanis.

During the third round, parties directly asked questions to their political opponents within the overall theme of the debates: Law and Order — the Foundation of a Just Kazakhstan.

As written earlier, live pre-election debates featuring representatives from all seven political parties started on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.