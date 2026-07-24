EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Alexander Bublik reaches ATP 250 semifinals in Austria

    04:26, 24 July 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuhel, Austria, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Alexander Bublik reaches ATP 250 semifinals in Austria
    Photo credit: KTF

    The world No. 11 and top seed defeated Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, ranked No. 81 in the ATP rankings, in the quarterfinals in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

    The match lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes. During the match, Bublik fired 12 aces, committed seven double faults, and converted four of his eight break-point opportunities.

    Bublik will face Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, ranked world No. 31, in the semifinals, with a spot in the final on the line.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked men’s singles player, Alexander Bublik, was eliminated from Wimbledon 2026 after a fourth-round loss at the prestigious Grand Slam.

    Tennis Sport ATP Alexander Bublik
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All