Alexander Bublik reaches ATP 250 semifinals in Austria
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuhel, Austria, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
The world No. 11 and top seed defeated Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, ranked No. 81 in the ATP rankings, in the quarterfinals in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.
The match lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes. During the match, Bublik fired 12 aces, committed seven double faults, and converted four of his eight break-point opportunities.
Bublik will face Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, ranked world No. 31, in the semifinals, with a spot in the final on the line.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked men’s singles player, Alexander Bublik, was eliminated from Wimbledon 2026 after a fourth-round loss at the prestigious Grand Slam.