The world No. 11 and top seed defeated Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, ranked No. 81 in the ATP rankings, in the quarterfinals in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The match lasted 1 hour and 9 minutes. During the match, Bublik fired 12 aces, committed seven double faults, and converted four of his eight break-point opportunities.

Bublik will face Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, ranked world No. 31, in the semifinals, with a spot in the final on the line.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked men’s singles player, Alexander Bublik, was eliminated from Wimbledon 2026 after a fourth-round loss at the prestigious Grand Slam.