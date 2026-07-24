Kazakhstan claims two silvers in junior 10m moving target at ISSF World Championship

Both medals came in the junior division of the 10-meter moving target event.

Daniil Yakovenko secured a silver medal after advancing to the final, where he was defeated by Finland's William Erik Wilkman. South Korea's Kim Jae-min completed the podium by taking the bronze medal.

Kazakhstan's second silver was earned by Yenlik Askar in the junior women's 10-meter moving target competition. Askar finished runner-up after falling to Armenia's Aida Azatyan in the gold medal match. Ukraine's Myroslava Shymko claimed the bronze medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan won gold and bronze at the ISSF World Championships.