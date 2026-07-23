Qurultay elections 2026: Seven parties launch campaigns

Seven political parties have been registered for the elections. On the first day of the campaign, the parties opened their headquarters and unveiled their voter outreach plans.

Adilet Party

Adilet opened its Nationwide campaign headquarters in Astana and began voter outreach. A distinctive feature of the launch was its digital format, which included an AI moderator for the first time. Simultaneously, 20 regional and 226 district headquarters began operations, along with around 30,000 party representatives. The party plans to hold over 21,000 campaign events.

Nationwide Social Democratic Party (OSDP)

OSDP opened its Central campaign headquarters in Astana and unveiled its campaign platform. Party chairman Askhat Rakhimzhanov, candidates, activists, and community leaders were in attendance. New voter engagement formats include a "Public Opinion Booth," a "People's Hotline," and a "Letter to the Future Qurultay" project, through which the party plans to collect citizens' appeals and proposals.

Baytaq Green Party

Baytaq launched its Central headquarters to coordinate the campaign across all regions. Party chairman Azamatkhan Amirtayev, candidates, headquarters members, and party staff attended the event. The first meeting outlined tasks and schedules, with regional headquarters joining online.

People's Party of Kazakhstan

The People's Party launched its campaign by opening a network of 155 campaign headquarters across the country – 17 regional, 29 city, and 109 district offices. It was noted that the established structure will serve as a base for voter meetings and regional outreach by party representatives. The party also unveiled its official anthem on the first day of the campaign.

Auyl Party

Party chairman and headquarters head Kairat Aituganov, candidates, regional headquarters leaders, and youth wing representatives attended the opening. The party plans to hold more than 6,500 campaign events across the country, reaching over 2.2 million voters. At the start of the campaign, the party also presented its campaign priorities and platform.

Ak Zhol Democratic Party

Ak Zhol launched its campaign at a resort in the Almaty region, with party chairman Daniya Yespayeva, candidates, activists, and youth wing representatives in attendance. The launch featured a live video link with all 20 regional branches. After the official ceremony, party representatives held their first campaign event in Almaty.

Respublica Party

Respublica opened its Nationwide headquarters while simultaneously launching regional offices in all 20 regions. Party leadership, candidates, and activists attended the ceremony. The opening featured a live Instagram broadcast by party chairman Aidarbek Khojanazarov using smart glasses, giving viewers a first-person perspective. Candidates received their credentials and began campaign work.

The campaigning runs until August 22, followed by a day of silence before the elections.

Earlier, the ballot order was set for the Qurultay elections.

As Qazinform reported, the Central Election Commission registered the candidate lists of all seven parties for the Qurultay elections.

The Qurultay elections are scheduled for August 23, 2026.