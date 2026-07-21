Competition schedule announced for Games of the Future 2026 in Astana

The 12-day event will bring together more than 800 athletes representing over 50 countries, competing in international clubs across a range of disciplines that combine traditional sports with digital gaming.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

• 3on3 Freestyle (Phygital Basketball): July 29 - August 3

• PUBG: July 31 - August 2

• Dota 2 (MOBA PC): August 2-5

• CS | Phygital Shooter: August 4-8

• UFL (Phygital Football): August 4-9

• Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MOBA Mobile): August 6-9

• Just Dance (Phygital Dancing): August 6-7

• Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (Phygital Fighting): August 8

Astana will serve as the global hub for phygital sports, a rapidly growing format that merges digital competition with physical athletic performance. The event is expected to attract leading technology brands and thousands of spectators from around the world.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev officially launched the countdown to the Games of the Future in April during an interactive ceremony, underscoring Kazakhstan's commitment to hosting the international event.

Ticket sales for the Games of the Future 2026 (GOTF 2026) began on May 20.