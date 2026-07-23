Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in investment market stability

According to the Safest Countries for Investors 2026 ranking released in May, Kazakhstan ranked 53rd out of 150 countries, significantly improving its position compared to October 2025, when it stood 70th.

This result reflects growing international confidence in the country's economic resilience and the effectiveness of its policies aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability, developing institutions, and creating a favorable investment climate. Kazakhstan maintains its leadership in the region, outperforming all Central Asian countries and several nations with larger economies.

A key feature of this rating is that it assesses not the volume of investments attracted, but the level of investment security in terms of the long-term resilience of the economy and state institutions. Its methodology takes into account a wide range of factors, including macroeconomic stability, the quality of governance, political and currency risks, the effectiveness of the regulatory environment, and the economy's ability to withstand external crises.

Kazakhstan's strong performance reflects the perception among international investors that the country is a predictable and relatively resilient jurisdiction, capable of maintaining stability even amid global economic uncertainty.

Further strengthening of Kazakhstan's investment attractiveness is linked to a gradual improvement of the quality of state institutions, improvement of investor protection mechanisms, and ensuring a transparent business environment.

Maintaining this positive momentum will not only improve Kazakhstan’s standing in international rankings but also strengthen the confidence of foreign investors. This, in turn, will serve as an additional driver of sustainable economic growth and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global investment market.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's digital currency is set to go mainstream – the digital tenge will be used in government procurement starting in August, with plans to scale it up to over 100 projects by year-end.