Kazakhstan needs to be adapted to new realities - President

“The ultimate goal of the reforms we are implementing together is to adapt Kazakhstan to new realities, thereby strengthening the country's sovereignty and enhancing its competitiveness. My civic duty as the Head of State is to ensure territorial integrity, independence, and economic development of our country. As you known, modern world has entered a fundamentally new historical stage. On one hand, conflicts and wars persist, and, on the other hand, high technologies and artificial intelligence are advancing rapidly,” the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that despite such a complicated situation, Kazakhstan is developing persistently.

“We have built friendly relations with all countries. Our state has been recognized as a reliable partner. Thanks to this, we attract significant investments to energy, transport, logistics, IT, agriculture, and other industries. In today's turbulent times, foreign policy based on the traditions of balanced diplomacy acquires special significance. We believe that all countries should find common ground and reach compromise. We need to strengthen mutual trust and respect, to develop partnership relations,” he said.

The President hailed the recent opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty as a major achievement.

“At the jubilee session of the UN General Assembly, I drew special attention to key international problems and announced several initiatives. A system of fair international relations that takes into account the interests of all countries must be established in the world. Kazakhstan, as a responsible and influential member of the global community, will continue implementing balanced and constructive foreign policy,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Head of State announced a directive to support promising startups.