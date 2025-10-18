Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Government of Kazakhstan announces anti-crisis measures to stabilize economy and protect citizens’ incomes

Kazakhstan’s Government has announced a package of anti-crisis measures to stabilize the economy and protect citizens’ incomes following the President’s directive. Key steps include a moratorium on fuel price and utility tariff increases, easing tax rules for small businesses, and expanding subsidized mortgage and car loan programs.

2. AI and cybercrime: Former INTERPOL Secretary General on why Kazakhstan’s leadership matters

In an interview with Kazinform, former INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock discussed the growing global threats of cybercrime and the misuse of emerging technologies, stressing the importance of stronger international cooperation to confront them.

3. Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region presents a special gift to TURKSOY

A delegation from Mangystau region presented a unique cultural treasure, a seven-winged Kazakh yurt, to the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

4. Kazakhstan can play a really important role - Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović on Eurasian digital security and evolving diplomacy

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović highlighted Kazakhstan’s pivotal role in promoting peace, security, and digital innovation across Eurasia, emphasizing its unique position between Europe and Asia and its potential to drive regional cooperation.

5. New Vision 2025 forum in Almaty

As part of the event, Kazinform spoke with Max Howard, former President of Warner Bros. Feature Animation and Walt Disney Studios, Jeff Hoffman, award-winning U.S. entrepreneur and CEO, and Electronic Arts founder William “Trip” Hawkins.

6. Can the world create a single global ethics for AI? Karamjit Gill says ‘no’

The idea of building a universal global ethics for artificial intelligence is unrealistic, because morality cannot exist outside of culture and human context, said Karamjit Gill, Editor-in-Chief of AI & Society: Journal of Knowledge, Culture and Communication and Professor Emeritus at the University of Brighton, during the Astana Think Tank Forum 2025.

7. Kazakhstan has a lot to bring to IHL initiative through its experience in peacebuilding - Dr. Anne Quintin, International Committee of the Red Cross

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency, Dr. Anne Quintin, Head of the Global Initiative on International Humanitarian Law (IHL) at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), spoke about the origins and objectives of the initiative, the growing challenges of modern warfare, and the crucial role of political will in ensuring respect for humanitarian law.

8. Dimash Qudaibergen premieres a new song at Almaty Open ATP 250

On October 14, Dimash Qudaibergen performed at the Almaty Arena, presenting songs by composers from France, the United States, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan. As a composer, he also premiered his own new piece, “Samgau”.

9. Threads as new marketplace: A threat to leading online platforms?

While Threads officially presents itself as a communication platform, users in Kazakhstan have already turned it into an improvised marketplace. People sell cars, apartments, and clothing, and even advertise oil fields, all without fees or intermediaries. This shift makes Meta’s platform a potential competitor to major local services such as Kolesa.kz, OLX, and Krisha.kz.

10. Kazakh Paralympic сhampion David Degtyarev сlaims 2nd world title

At the World Championships in Cairo, Degtyarev competed in the 54 kg weight category, recording the heaviest lifts of the event — 187 kg in his first attempt, 189 kg in the second, and 191 kg in the final.

