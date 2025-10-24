North Kazakhstan reveals previously unknown burial mounds

According to the culture, language development and archives department of North Kazakhstan, this year the center for preservation and use of historical and cultural heritage carried out the field research in Yessil, Shalakyn and Gabit Mussrepov districts. The works were conducted in the areas adjacent to the opencut mine fields. Studies are purposed to prevent the potential destruction of valuable historical and cultural sites.

Photo credit: regional culture department

As a result, several archeological sites were unearthed. One of them is a large burial mound near the village of Luzinka, Yessil district, and another one situated near the Kupriyanovskoye field in Gabit Mussrepov district. The above-mentioned sites are subject to being included in the official registry that will let study the sites in depth to understand their historical, cultural, or architectural significance.

The meeting of the regional commission for the preservation of historical and cultural monuments will convene soon. If a positive decision is made, the newly discovered sites will be included in the preliminary registry of historical and cultural heritage of North Kazakhstan.

It is worth reminding a noble nomad warrior’s tomb was unearthed in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region.