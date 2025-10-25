Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Republic Day

Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on Republic Day!

35 years ago, by adopting the Declaration of Sovereignty, Kazakhstan entered a new historical era.

This landmark document affirmed our people’s right to independently determine its future and became the starting point for building a modern state.

Since then, we have traveled a long and a challenging way.

We have laid the political and economic foundations of Independence, determined internationally recognized borders, built a new capital, achieved serious progress in strengthening national identity and improving the citizens quality of life.

Thanks to a well-balanced and thoughtful foreign policy, Kazakhstan successfully defends its national interests and enhances its authority on the global stage.

Yet, greater challenges lie ahead.

Despite the unprecedented challenges of the current turbulent times, we are building a Just Kazakhstan – a country of equal opportunities for all citizens.

The reforms being implemented in politics, economy, social sectors are aimed at ensuring prosperity of our Motherland and improving people’s well-being.

By fostering the principles of the Law and Order, the ideology of Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan), the values of patriotism and solidarity, diligence and responsibility, the pursuit of knowledge and professionalism, we are becoming a mature nation, confidently looking ahead to the future.

Every generation has its own mission. Our common duty is to follow the precepts of our ancestors - to comprehensively strengthen our sacred Independence and make Kazakhstan a developed, progressive and just state.

I am convinced that through hard work, mutual support, and, most importantly, through unity, we will successfully achieve all our goals set and reach new heights.

The future of our Motherland is in the hands of each of us! May the sky-blue flag of Kazakhstan always soar high!

I wish all compatriots good health, prosperity and new achievements!