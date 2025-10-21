Azerbaijan is a special, brotherly nation for Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The meeting focused on the issues related to cooperation in transport, logistics, digitalization, fuel and energy complex, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.

In his remarks, the Kazakh President noted that this format underscores a special character of the two countries’ relations.

“The Council serves as an effective platform for developing coordinated decisions across all areas of bilateral cooperation. For Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan is a special country and a brotherly nation. We share common historical roots and a rich spiritual and cultural heritage, a common mindset, a similar outlook, and understanding of the development of situation. Based on this unshakable foundation, we successfully develop our multifaceted cooperation,” said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he attaches exceptional importance to Ilham Aliyev's state visit. He pointed out the symbolism that the visit is taking place in the year of the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Alliance between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

“Over these years, we have built an active political dialogue and created a strong regulatory-legal framework for steady development of trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. Such comprehensive and consistent work is fully backed by the two countries’ citizens,” the Kazakh President noted.

He highlighted that the current high level of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations had been achieved, first of all, thanks to the personal contribution of President Ilham Aliyev.

“I highly appreciate your permanent support and attention to this issue. All outstanding achievements of modern Azerbaijan are closely linked to your creative and strong leadership. I would like to especially highlight the historic significance of the Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Your firm political will and strategic vision stand as a bright example of a wise approach to addressing complex issues and taking responsibility for the fate of future generations. Undoubtedly, the agreements reached between our two countries have become a turning point, opening new horizons for cooperation across the region and beyond. We sincerely rejoice in the successes of brotherly Azerbaijan and wish you every success in implementing your high aspirations to build a strong and progressive state. As for our bilateral relations, they hold immense potential - and we have everything needed to fully utilize it: unwavering political trust, shared values, and the genuine desire of our peoples to become closer,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Recall that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, arrived in Astana for a state visit on October 20.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Azerbaijani counterpart in the Akorda Residence today.

The two presidents had narrow-format talks to discuss the prospects for enhancing the bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, investment, agricultural, as well as in transit and transport sectors.

Then, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan were presented the Middle Corridor Development Project. The heads of state were reported about concrete measures and initiatives to increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the Middle Corridor, and strengthen its transit role in the Eurasian region.

Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.