Astana Art Fair 2025 to bring together Central Asian artists under theme “Bolashaqtyń tamyrlary”
The Astana Congress Center is hosting the Astana Art Fair 2025, which brings together artists from Central Asia and Russia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This year’s theme — “Bolashaqtyń tamyrlary / Future Roots” — highlights the connection between past and present, reflecting on how cultural roots inspire new creative impulses.
The exhibition will feature over 200 works, including paintings, installations, NFTs, and video art. Participants include:
Kazakhstan — Futuristan Lab, TSE Art Destination, Occupy Steppe, Qazart.com, Keremet Art, Altyn Gasyr, Adyr Aspan, Tobe Gallery;
Uzbekistan — Bonum Factum, Andakulova Gallery;
Kyrgyzstan — Bishkek School of Contemporary Art;
Russia — Vysota, Sistema Gallery, ES Gallery.
Arina Dogdanova, a representative of Moscow-based artist Dasha Maltseva, noted that the artist’s participation aligns closely with the fair’s concept:
“Her art blends tradition and modernity, referencing antiquity and the past while combining abstraction and figuration. The blurred brushstrokes and sense of time continuity echo the fair’s theme and embody the idea of ‘Future Roots’.”
The fair runs from October 24 to 26.
