    Astana Art Fair 2025 to bring together Central Asian artists under theme “Bolashaqtyń tamyrlary”

    12:17, 24 October 2025

    The Astana Congress Center is hosting the Astana Art Fair 2025, which brings together artists from Central Asia and Russia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Art
    “Gul zuendi avtoportret” Leila Isataeva. Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

    This year’s theme — “Bolashaqtyń tamyrlary / Future Roots” — highlights the connection between past and present, reflecting on how cultural roots inspire new creative impulses.

    Art
    “Gumyr” Qarlygash Qanseit. Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

    The exhibition will feature over 200 works, including paintings, installations, NFTs, and video art. Participants include:

    Kazakhstan — Futuristan Lab, TSE Art Destination, Occupy Steppe, Qazart.com, Keremet Art, Altyn Gasyr, Adyr Aspan, Tobe Gallery;

    Art
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

    Uzbekistan — Bonum Factum, Andakulova Gallery;

    Art
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

    Kyrgyzstan — Bishkek School of Contemporary Art;

    Art
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

    Russia — Vysota, Sistema Gallery, ES Gallery.

    Art
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

    Arina Dogdanova, a representative of Moscow-based artist Dasha Maltseva, noted that the artist’s participation aligns closely with the fair’s concept:

    “Her art blends tradition and modernity, referencing antiquity and the past while combining abstraction and figuration. The blurred brushstrokes and sense of time continuity echo the fair’s theme and embody the idea of ‘Future Roots’.”

    Art
    Dasha Maltseva. Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

    The fair runs from October 24 to 26.

    Earlier, it was reported that the ‘Shuteen Torgon Zurag’ exhibition showcased wonders of Mongolian painting.

    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
