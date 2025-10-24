Astana Art Fair 2025 to bring together Central Asian artists under theme “Bolashaqtyń tamyrlary”

This year’s theme — “Bolashaqtyń tamyrlary / Future Roots” — highlights the connection between past and present, reflecting on how cultural roots inspire new creative impulses.

“Gumyr” Qarlygash Qanseit. Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

The exhibition will feature over 200 works, including paintings, installations, NFTs, and video art. Participants include:

Kazakhstan — Futuristan Lab, TSE Art Destination, Occupy Steppe, Qazart.com, Keremet Art, Altyn Gasyr, Adyr Aspan, Tobe Gallery;

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

Uzbekistan — Bonum Factum, Andakulova Gallery;

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

Kyrgyzstan — Bishkek School of Contemporary Art;

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

Russia — Vysota, Sistema Gallery, ES Gallery.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

Arina Dogdanova, a representative of Moscow-based artist Dasha Maltseva, noted that the artist’s participation aligns closely with the fair’s concept:

“Her art blends tradition and modernity, referencing antiquity and the past while combining abstraction and figuration. The blurred brushstrokes and sense of time continuity echo the fair’s theme and embody the idea of ‘Future Roots’.”

Dasha Maltseva. Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva

The fair runs from October 24 to 26.

Earlier, it was reported that the ‘Shuteen Torgon Zurag’ exhibition showcased wonders of Mongolian painting.