Kairat’s Anarbekov becomes third goalkeeper in history to receive 10/10 ranking from SofaScore

Anarbekov received a 10/10 rating from SofaScore after he made five saves in the Champions League match against Cypriot football club Pafos in Almaty.

Previously, only legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Ukrainian Dmytro Riznyk, who plays for FC Donetsk Shakhtar, achieved the same feat.

What a night Temirlan Anarbekov had against Pafos! Not only did he make his Champions League debut, missing out on Kairat’s first two matches due to injury, but the twenty-two-year-old Kazakh became only the third goalkeeper in our Champions League database to record a perfect 10 rating!, reads an Instagram post from SofaScore.

As reported previously, Anarbekov’s save was ranked among the best in the UEFA Champions League round.