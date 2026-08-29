Week in brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Qurultay drastically modernizes system of governance, Tokayev

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the newly established unicameral Qurultay marks a historic renewal of Kazakhstan’s political system under the new Constitution. He emphasized that the body has a major responsibility to modernize governance and serve the interests of the nation.

2. Aibek Dadebay elected Speaker of Qurultay

Following the secret ballot, 144 deputies backed Dadebay’s candidacy. One ballot was deemed spoiled. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Aibek Dadebay as an experienced public servant, emphasizing his academic background, patriotism, and responsibility.

3. Tokayev to propose under-16 social media ban to newly-established parliament

According to the president, the law on protection of children from information harmful to their health and development, the country adopted in 2018, requires rethinking and major changes in today’s modern realities.

4. Qurultay elections: How party mandates were distributed

The mandates were distributed as follows: Adilet Party - 110 seats; Nationwide Social-Democratic Party - 8 seats; Auyl People’s Democratic Party - 10 seats; Ak Zhol Democratic Party - 8 seats; Respublica Party - 9 seats; People’s Party of Kazakhstan and Baytaq Party failed to win any seats in the Qurultay.

5. Kazakhstan to form its Khalyk Kenesi in September

The Head of State stressed it will be the first-ever supreme consultative body that represents the country’s ethnic, regional, social and sociopolitical diversity. He highlighted it is a unique body endowed with the right of legislative initiative.

6. Lee Hsien Loong on Kazakhstan, global cooperation and new opportunities in a changing world

Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Kazakhstan and Singapore could benefit from closer cooperation as global economic and political frameworks change. He highlighted opportunities in trade, investment, digital commerce, education and governance, while stressing that Kazakhstan should adapt Singapore’s experience to its own circumstances.

7. Kazakhstan set to plant 100,000 ha of new forests

Kazakhstan plans to plant 100,000 hectares of new forests through a partnership focused on tree planting, ecosystem restoration and carbon projects. The initiative supports the broader goal of creating forests on more than 1 million hectares and attracting international climate investment and technology.

8. Bibisara Assaubayeva wins rapid title in Saint-Tropez

The rapid tournament was held on August 25 in an eight-player knockout format. In the final, Assaubayeva defeated former world champion Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine 2-0 to claim the rapid title.

9. Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov breaks into world’s top three in updated ISU rankings

American skater Ilia Malinin remains at the top of the men’s singles ranking with 4,590 points, while Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama holds second place with 4,123 points. The updated ISU rankings placed Shaidorov third in the world with 3,918 points.

10.Kazakhstan pockets 26 medals at Central Asian Athletics Championships

The main theme of the discussions was "From Economic Growth to Citizens' Well-Being." The debates consisted of four rounds. In the first round, the leaders presented their key principles and positions, with each speaker given 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.