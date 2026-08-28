Kazakhstan to form its Khalyk Kenesi in September

The Head of State stressed it will be the first-ever supreme consultative body that represents the country’s ethnic, regional, social and sociopolitical diversity.

He highlighted it is a unique body endowed with the right of legislative initiative.

Earlier, the Head of State outlined the sequence of major appointments following the formation of the new legislative body.

As written before, the inaugural session of the Kazakh Qurultay of the first convocation with the President of Kazakhstan began in Astana.