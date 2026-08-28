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    Kazakhstan to form its Khalyk Kenesi in September

    12:46, 28 August 2026

    Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council) will be set up in the second half of September, President Kassym-Jomart said addressing the inaugural session of the Kazakh Qurultay of the first convocation, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to form its Khalyk Kenesi in September
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State stressed it will be the first-ever supreme consultative body that represents the country’s ethnic, regional, social and sociopolitical diversity. 

    He highlighted it is a unique body endowed with the right of legislative initiative.

    Earlier, the Head of State outlined the sequence of major appointments following the formation of the new legislative body.

    As written before, the inaugural session of the Kazakh Qurultay of the first convocation with the President of Kazakhstan began in Astana. 

    Parliament (Qurultay) President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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