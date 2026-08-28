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    Aibek Dadebay elected Speaker of Qurultay

    15:01, 28 August 2026

    Qurultay deputies have elected Aibek Dadebay as the Speaker of the new unicameral parliament, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Aibek Dadebay elected Speaker of Qurultay
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    Following the secret ballot, 144 deputies backed Dadebay’s candidacy.

    One ballot was deemed spoiled. 

    Earlier, President Tokayev nominated Aibek Dadebay for the position of Chairman (Speaker) of the Qurultay.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Aibek Dadebay as an experienced public servant, emphasizing his education, patriotism, and responsibility.

    According to Article 57 of the Constitution, the President nominates a candidate for the position of Chairman of the Qurultay from among the deputies. The Speaker must be fluent in the state language. He or she is elected by secret ballot with a majority of votes from the total number of Qurultay deputies.

    Parliament (Qurultay) Kazakhstan Elections in Kazakhstan Politics Appointments, dismissals
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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